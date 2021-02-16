Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 72,749 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,935,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 119,056 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $88,384,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $10.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,932.15. 15,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,817.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,418.06. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

