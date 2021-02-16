Jennison Associates LLC Has $886.12 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $886,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $210.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,624. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

