Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.54.

Shares of MOH opened at $216.28 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

