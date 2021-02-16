Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.21.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 64.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.