JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 891.11 ($11.64).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) alerts:

JD stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 804.20 ($10.51). 1,559,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 826.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 779.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.30 billion and a PE ratio of 41.24. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 1-year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.