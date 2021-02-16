Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $178.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.06 and its 200-day moving average is $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $172.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

