Jay C. Hoag Sells 90,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $227,415,000 after buying an additional 1,000,120 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 56,534 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 46,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,125 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

