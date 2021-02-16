Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BOOT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

NYSE BOOT opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.