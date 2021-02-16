Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

