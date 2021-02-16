Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MongoDB by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.0% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 5.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

Shares of MDB opened at $422.85 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -96.98 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

