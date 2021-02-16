Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 266.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.15.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.