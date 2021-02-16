Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 427,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,632 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMMV stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

