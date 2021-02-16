Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.
In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
