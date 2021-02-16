Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

