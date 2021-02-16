JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 2,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,607. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.77. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JAKKS Pacific
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
