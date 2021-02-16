Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,035 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.