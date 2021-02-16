Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $145.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.36.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.