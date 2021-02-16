J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 172.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

