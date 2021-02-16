ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.14

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.14 and last traded at $60.15, with a volume of 24586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.49.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 311.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,793 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

