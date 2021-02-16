IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in January

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the January 14th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ISENF opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73. IsoEnergy has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

