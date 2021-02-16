iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.