iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Lifted by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,001 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,841,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,966,000 after acquiring an additional 673,428 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,310,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 788,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,793. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $112.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.