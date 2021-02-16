iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of JNB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.70 and a 200 day moving average of $227.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

