iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $224.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $224.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

