iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 270,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,676,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,430,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

