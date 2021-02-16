iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 917.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 198,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 178,953 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $119.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47.

