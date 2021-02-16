iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.25

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $249.25 and last traded at $249.25, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.50 and a 200 day moving average of $218.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

