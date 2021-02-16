iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.10

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.10 and last traded at $116.77, with a volume of 9189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.24.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.