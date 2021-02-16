iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,072.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

JKE stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.50. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,562. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

