iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 1,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

