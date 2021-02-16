iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Lessened by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 811,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 420,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,693,920. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

