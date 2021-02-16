iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $597,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. 697,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

