iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,725 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.59. 55,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average is $83.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.