iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.71

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.71 and last traded at $107.20, with a volume of 20097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

