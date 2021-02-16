iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 109,378 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.