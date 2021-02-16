iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Trimmed by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,866 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $139.01 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.