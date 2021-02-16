IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Up 31.3% in January

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Shares of IRCP opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $351.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The financial services provider reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 353.97%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.