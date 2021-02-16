iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the January 14th total of 10,550,000 shares. Approximately 23.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of IRBT traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,666. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,694 shares in the company, valued at $582,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

