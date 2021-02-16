IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXJ) Trading Down 0.5%

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXJ) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 163,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,102% from the average daily volume of 7,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

