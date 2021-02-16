Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 863,916 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,466 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 799,738 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

