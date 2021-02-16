IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.90-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.45.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP opened at $252.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.32. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,273.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.