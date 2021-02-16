Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INVH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

INVH stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $4,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 235,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

