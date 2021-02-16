Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 122.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of PSCM stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

