Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Up 57.1% in January

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISDX traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

