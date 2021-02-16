Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 37,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

