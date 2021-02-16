Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

