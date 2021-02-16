Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.52

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.52 and traded as high as $77.28. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $77.24, with a volume of 656 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.