Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.79

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.79 and last traded at $79.79, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,596,000 after buying an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,741,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

