Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 623,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.