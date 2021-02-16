Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.