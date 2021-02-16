Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the January 14th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 8th. AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

